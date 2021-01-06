Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,632 shares of company stock worth $4,170,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

