Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Up 7.4%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.23 and last traded at $63.62. 698,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 677,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -212.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,213.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.