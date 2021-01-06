Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGTF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Altus Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Altus Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ASGTF stock remained flat at $$38.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

