Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is American National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

American National Bank reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $37.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,178.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,140.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

