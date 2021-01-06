Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $115.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ambarella traded as high as $100.05 and last traded at $99.03, with a volume of 8976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.25.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,586 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

