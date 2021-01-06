AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $37.99. Approximately 973,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 730,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

