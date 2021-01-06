American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

American Express has decreased its dividend by 1.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $118.67 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

