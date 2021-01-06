American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

AFIN opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $826.10 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that American Finance Trust will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

