American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

