American National Bank Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1,544.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,697. The firm has a market cap of $188.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

