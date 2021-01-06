American National Bank Has $301,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.18. The stock had a trading volume of 178,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,091. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $232.79.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

