American National Bank Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

American National Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.76. The company had a trading volume of 762,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

