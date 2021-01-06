American National Bank Purchases Shares of 10,200 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in PayPal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.48. The company had a trading volume of 386,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $244.25. The firm has a market cap of $270.05 billion, a PE ratio of 105.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PayPal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.56.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.