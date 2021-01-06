American National Bank Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

American National Bank reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.1% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,407 shares of company stock worth $5,346,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.02. 151,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,056. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

