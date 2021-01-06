American National Bank Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.