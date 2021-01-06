American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Declares $40.00 Quarterly Dividend

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 40.00 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $160.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS ICTPU traded up $555.00 on Wednesday, reaching $1,300.00. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. American Restaurant Partners has a 52 week low of $600.00 and a 52 week high of $1,450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $942.30 and its 200-day moving average is $836.59.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Restaurant Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Restaurant Partners

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

