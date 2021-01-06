American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ICTPU opened at $1,300.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $942.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $836.59. American Restaurant Partners has a 1 year low of $600.00 and a 1 year high of $1,450.00.

American Restaurant Partners Company Profile

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc operates as the managing general partner of the partnership.

