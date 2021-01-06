American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. 728,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

