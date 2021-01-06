American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.43

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 11990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 130,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.