American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $22,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,628 shares of company stock valued at $596,489. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,229,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,697. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.