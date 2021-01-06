American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMWL. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,291. American Well has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

