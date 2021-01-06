American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMWL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

American Well stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. American Well has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

