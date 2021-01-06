Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $221.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

AMP opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $198.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

