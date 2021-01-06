AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Denise L. Jackson Sells 788 Shares

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AMN opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

