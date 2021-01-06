AmonD 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, BitMart, CPDAX and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $4.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 792,972,532 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, Hanbitco, BitMart and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

