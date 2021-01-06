Amoveo (VEO) Price Up 56.5% Over Last Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $146.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $24.74 or 0.00070919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded up 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

