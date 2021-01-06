Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $203.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post sales of $203.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $268.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $784.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at about $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.48.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.