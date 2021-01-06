Analysts Anticipate Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is ($0.02). Macy’s posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

M stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Macy’s by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,762,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 338,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

