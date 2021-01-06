Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce $232.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the lowest is $229.80 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $241.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $926.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $927.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $929.70 million to $953.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBH. CIBC increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

NYSE PBH opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after acquiring an additional 89,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 37.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.