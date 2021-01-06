Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will post $153.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.20 million to $161.30 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $151.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $518.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $526.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $721.58 million, with estimates ranging from $679.90 million to $761.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

SHAK stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.88. 647,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.71 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,296 shares of company stock worth $38,925,082. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

