Analysts Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post $313.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.00 million. Sunrun reported sales of $243.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $915.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860.80 million to $950.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

In related news, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $107,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,902,386 shares of company stock worth $322,583,779. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Sunrun by 257.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,226,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $12.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 13,454,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,364. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8,508.49 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

