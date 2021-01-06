Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

