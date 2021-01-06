Analysts Offer Predictions for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 113.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

