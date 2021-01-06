Analysts Offer Predictions for Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 102,068 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 137,126 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.