Analysts Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target at $46.07

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 3,494,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,094. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,939,000 after purchasing an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth $29,018,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $52,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Digital Turbine by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 285,148 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

