Analysts Set Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) PT at $130.25

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.65. The stock had a trading volume of 429,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,213. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $143.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $120,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $208,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

