Analysts Set Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) PT at $5.75

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,712,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 193,359 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 96,956 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NMR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. 131,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

