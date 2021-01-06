Analysts Set Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Target Price at $49.00

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,400.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock worth $741,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,937,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

SMP traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $944.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a 52-week low of $33.94 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

