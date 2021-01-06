Analysts Set Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) PT at $46.00

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SUOPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.48. Sumco has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.93 million. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

