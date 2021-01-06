Analysts Set Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ TWST opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $170.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $846,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,694,772.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,384 shares of company stock valued at $29,038,298. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,909,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.