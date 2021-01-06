Analyzing BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) & Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BBQ and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcos Dorados 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.43%. Given Arcos Dorados’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than BBQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% Arcos Dorados -6.50% -55.12% -6.11%

Volatility and Risk

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Arcos Dorados’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.57 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $2.96 billion 0.35 $79.90 million $0.38 13.18

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Summary

BBQ beats Arcos Dorados on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2019, it operated or franchised 2,293 restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

