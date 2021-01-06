Analyzing Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for The First Bancorp and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The First Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The First Bancorp $92.84 million 2.98 $25.52 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $54.32 million 1.92 $7.86 million N/A N/A

The First Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Volatility & Risk

The First Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The First Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The First Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. The First Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.6% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of The First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The First Bancorp and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The First Bancorp 28.20% 12.43% 1.22% Old Point Financial 14.62% 7.15% 0.72%

Summary

The First Bancorp beats Old Point Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment. In addition, the company offers municipal loans for capitalized expenditures, construction projects, or tax-anticipation notes; residential term loans that include amortizing home mortgages and construction loans, which include loans for owner-occupied residential construction; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, which are amortizing loans to individuals collateralized by automobiles, pleasure crafts, and recreation vehicles, as well as unsecured short-term time notes. Further, it provides private banking, financial planning, investment management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities, as well as ATM processing services. The company operates through 16 full-service banking offices in Lincoln, Knox, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties in the Mid-Coast, Eastern, and Down East regions of Maine. The company was formerly known as First National Lincoln Corporation and changed its name to The First Bancorp, Inc. in April 2008. The First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company provides retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 19 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.