Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,663. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.22 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.