Ann Mather Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14.

On Monday, November 2nd, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,740.92 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,766.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,597.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,809.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

