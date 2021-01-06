Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AR. ValuEngine lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 325.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

