AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

AOWDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AO World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -238.01 and a beta of -0.11. AO World has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

