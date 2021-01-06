Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,105. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

