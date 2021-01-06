APIX (APIX) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $271,092.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00253447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00488891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00245008 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016363 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

