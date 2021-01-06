Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $115.00 by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $115.00 target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

