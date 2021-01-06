Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $104.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Applied Materials traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 253185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.60.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 49.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,074,000 after buying an additional 1,237,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

